Foran High lost to Sacred Heart Academy, 18-12, in girls lacrosse on Monday.

SHA (3-7) took a 15-7 lead into the half.

Samantha O’Neill and Haley Byers scored three goals each for the Lions

Alex Morales had two goals.

Eva Knudsen, Bridget Collins and Hayley McGinnis scored one goal each.

Knudsen and Byers had assists.

Shea Phelan made 12 saves.

Sarah Martin and Jackie Blois scored four goals each for SHA.