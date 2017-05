Jonathan Law’s girls lacrosse team dropped a 14-11 decision to host Westhill-Stamford on Monday.

Law is now 7-2 on the season. Westhill is 2-8.

Colleen Goodwin scored four goals for the Lady Lawmen.

Emily Tournas had three goals.

Olivia Keator had two goals.

Bethany Edwards and Katie McNellis scored one goal each.

Stella Patrick stopped 12 shots.

Emma Jelliffe had six goals for the Vikings.