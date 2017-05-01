Softball: Law knocks Hale-Ray from unbeaten ranks

Jonathan Law’s softball team out slugged Hale-Ray from East Haddam, 15-9, to hand the visiting Little Noises their first loss of the season on Monday.

Kacy O’Connor had two home runs with six RBIs for coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen (5-6).

Cali Jolley was 4-for-4 with three runs scored.

Maddie Murphy added three hits and three RBIs.

Murphy now has 26 hits in 11 games for Law.

Erin Molkenthin had three hits for Hale-Ray (11-1).

Hale-Ray 5 0 0 0 0 0 4 9 12 3

Law 2 0 6 5 2 0 x 15 13 4

Batteries

Law Erin Harrigan (5-6) and Skyler Bender

Hale-Ray Katrina Ceceri (11-1) and Aiden Fiaca