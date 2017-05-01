Milford Mirror

Milford man charged with uploading child pornography

By Milford Mirror on May 1, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

David Guernsey

A Milford man was arrested April 24 on child pornography charges.

In March, Milford police began an investigation after receiving notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that videos and pictures containing child pornography were uploaded from a Milford residence.

A search warrant was obtained and the investigation revealed the videos and pictures had been uploaded at the home of David Guernsey, 51, of 423 Oronoque Road, according to a police press release.

Guernsey was taken into custody and is accused of being in possession of child pornography. He was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court that day.

