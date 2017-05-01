Police nab 7-Eleven robbery suspect in Hamden

After a brief car chase in Hamden April 28, police arrested a suspect in a robbery at the 7-Eleven store on the Boston Post Road in Milford.

Police said the robbery took place April 28 shortly after 1 a.m.

A man, whom police later identified as Paul Bradley, 38, of New Haven Ave., Milford, entered the 7-Eleven store and selected two drinks and a pack of cigarettes. He then displayed a large knife and told the clerk to give him the money in the register. The clerk put the money in a plastic bag and the suspect fled with the money from the register, police said.

An investigation using video surveillance led to an arrest warrant being issued for Bradley. Later that day, detectives located him in Hamden driving the same vehicle he had fled 7-Eleven in.

“A pursuit then ensued after Bradley failed to stop for marked patrol units,” police said in a written press release. “The pursuit ended on the Merritt Parkway, where Bradley was taken into custody without further incident.”

Hamden police and Troop I assisted Milford police with the arrest.

Bradley is charged with robbery, larceny, engaging police in a pursuit, and reckless driving.

Bond was set at $101,000, and Bradley was scheduled to appear in court May 1.