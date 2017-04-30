Fire leaves Housatonic Drive home uninhabitable

No one was injured in a fire earlier Sunday that engulfed a Housatonic Drive home.

At about 11:40 a.m., Milford Fire dispatch received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at 423 Housatonic Drive.

When firefighters arrived they found a large volume of fire on the main floor of the single family home in the Devon section of Milford, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control within minutes.

The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage, rendering it uninhabitable, Fabrizi said.

Two people at home at the time were able to get out safely before fire crews arrived. They were evaluated on the scene by Milford Fire Paramedics and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross of Milford was on the scene to help the displaced residents.

Milford’s Fire Marshal’s division is investigating, and a cause has yet to be determined, Fabrizi said.