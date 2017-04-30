Milford Mirror

Fire leaves Housatonic Drive home uninhabitable

By Milford Mirror on April 30, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Firefighters battled a fire on Housatonic Drive Sunday. — Photo by Kyle Brotherton

No one was injured in a fire earlier Sunday that engulfed a Housatonic Drive home.

At about 11:40 a.m., Milford Fire dispatch received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at 423 Housatonic Drive.

When firefighters arrived they found a large volume of fire on the main floor of the single family home in the Devon section of Milford, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control within minutes.

The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage, rendering it uninhabitable, Fabrizi said.

Two people at home at the time were able to get out safely before fire crews arrived. They were evaluated on the scene by Milford Fire Paramedics and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross of Milford was on the scene to help the displaced residents.

Milford’s Fire Marshal’s division is investigating, and a cause has yet to be determined, Fabrizi said.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Structure fire on Centennial Drive spreads to brush
  2. Fishing restrictions scaled back following Bridgeport fire
  3. Darien Fire says tractor trailer fire was put out before gasoline tank reached

Tags: ,

Previous Post Senior Center special events listings for May
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress