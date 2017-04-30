Senior Center special events listings for May

Stratford Community Band Concert

The Stratford Community Band will perform a concert, “Swing into spring” at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. Music is arranged by Wayne Hiller. Refreshments will be served. The concert is free and open to the public.203- 877-5131.

Mother’s Day Tea, finger sandwiches and dessert will be served at a Mother’s Day Tea 1:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, Monday, May 8 at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at the Center’s front office until Wednesday, May 3rd. 203 877-5131.

AARP Safe Driver Course

An AARP Safe Driver Course will be offered at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, and Wednesday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. To register, call Ed Berry 203-549-9629.

Keeping Fit

An opportunity to receive tips and insight on maintaining good nutrition and ways to stay both physically and mentally active will be offered during t a “Keeping Fit” program at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive Monday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131.The program is presented by Stony Creek Urgent Care.

Oil Dressings- What is the Difference?

ShopRite’s pharmacist and Registered Dietician will discuss the various oils to saute with or use fresh for dressing during a presentation at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, May 17 at 1:00 p.m. The break down chemistry of digestion in our bodies and their benefits will be discussed by ShopRite’s Registered Dietitian and Pharmacist. 203 877-5131.

Creative Art Show

The month of May is National Older Americans Month and will be celebrated at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive at a Creative Art Show, Friday, May 19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This vibrant show will showcase a variety of mediums created by the Center’s members. The Art, Ceramics Class and Knitting Groups will display their talents during this exhibit. The show is free and open to the public. 203 877-5131.

Super Bingo

Super Bingo at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Monday, May 22nd 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with lunch 12:00 p.m. go 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131.

Conservation History

Tuesday, May 23, at 1:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive,, Steve Johnson, Milford’s Open Space and Natural Resource Agent, offers a look back at how our European settlement has shaped Milford, both positively and negatively over the past 378 years. This is an opportunity to learn about wildlife species who have been successfully re-introduced to parts of our landscape. These changes, over time, to our land and wildlife offer a perspective on what Milford is today and how the choices of today will shape Milford for future generations. 203 877-5131

Movie matinee

The Matinee Movie at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, is “Silver Linings Playbook” to be shown Friday, May 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Holiday Closing

Memorial Day, Monday May 29, the Milford Senior Center will be closed.

Literary Lunch Book Club

The Literary Lunch Book Club welcomes members to join them the last Tuesday of each month at 11:00 a.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. This month’s book is “Little Bee” by Chris Cleve. 203 877 5131.

Disrupt Aging

A workshop designed to foster conversations among people of all ages, including professionals, community collaborators and consumers who are passionate about aging issues will take place at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, May 31 at 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131