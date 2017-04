Gina Boccamazzo drove in four runs for Jonathan Law in its 9-3 SCC softball win over Career Magnet in New Haven on Friday

Maddie Murphy added two doubles and two RBIs for coach Melanie Blude’s team, now 4-6.

Kacy O’Connor, Ally Stein and Boccomazzo (two runs scored) each had two hits apiece for law.

Lindsey Fatone had two hits for Career (3-7)

Law 4 0 0 0 3 1 1 9 11 2

Career 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 3 4

Batteries

Law: Erin Harrigan and Skyler Bender

Career: Brianna Ruggiero and Lindsey Fatone