Obituary: Katherine V. Mulvihill, 68, of Milford

Katherine V. Mulvihill, 68, of Milford, wife of Joseph Mulvihill Sr., died April 27.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y. on Aug. 7, 1948 to the late Edward and Margaret Yavorsky.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, Kathleen M. Rivera, Joseph (Cynthia) Mulvihill, Jr. and Edward P. (Alese) Mulvihill, six grandchildren, siblings, Barbara Kachnic, Helen Della Monica and Margaret Vrabel, and her dog, Gizmo.

Also predeceased by sister, Mary Wall.

Calling hours: Saturday, May 6, noon-2, Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford; prayer service at 2.