Milford Mirror

Obituary: Katherine V. Mulvihill, 68, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on April 28, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Katherine V. Mulvihill, 68, of Milford, wife of Joseph Mulvihill Sr., died April 27.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y. on Aug. 7, 1948 to the late Edward and Margaret Yavorsky.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, Kathleen M. Rivera, Joseph (Cynthia) Mulvihill, Jr. and Edward P. (Alese) Mulvihill, six grandchildren, siblings, Barbara Kachnic, Helen Della Monica and Margaret Vrabel, and her dog, Gizmo.

Also predeceased by sister, Mary Wall.

Calling hours: Saturday, May 6, noon-2, Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford; prayer service at 2.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post United Way honors community builders Next Post S-Town: A Southern tale with a Connecticut connection
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress