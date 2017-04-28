Teri Fogler-Binkley, 55, of Saint John, U.S. Virgin Islands and Branford, CT

Teri Fogler-Binkley, 55, a resident of Saint John, U.S. Virgin Islands and Branford, CT, beloved wife of Peter Binkley, passed away on April 22, 2017.

Teri was born on May 26, 1961 in New Haven CT, the daughter of William Fogler and the late Sonia Joyce Fogler of Milford, CT.

Teri had bravely fought Ovarian Cancer for going on 13 years, but has finally succumbed to that battle. Those that have known her, comprehend the strength, fortitude and forever positive view that carried her through this struggle.

In addition to her husband, Pete, Teri leaves behind her father William Fogler, sister Lori Fogler-Nicholson, Brother In-Law Timothy Nicholson, Step Children, Daniel Binkley and Jennifer Fong and grandchildren, Rachel, Stella and Ian.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Teri Fogler-Binkley can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include the honoree’s name on the memo line. Secure online gifts can be made at: http://www.closertofree.com/give.aspx

We held the Great Guinness-Teri Toast last December. We shall hold another on May 13 at the BYC. Details to follow. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.