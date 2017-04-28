Milford Mirror

Obituary: Marcos A. Azize Guerrero, 89, of Port Orange, Fla.

Obituaries

Born August 10, 1927 in San Jose De Ocoa, Dominican Republic.

He was predeceased by his parents, Juan M. Azize and Altagracias Azize (Guerrero).

He is survived by his wife, Ana Hilda; daughters from a previous marriage, Jenny, Farida, Maritza, Virginia, and Elsa. Stepchildren, Mike, Enver, and Myrna; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marcos worked for Bic Pen in Milford, Connecticut until his retirement in 1988. He passed his time fishing and gardening.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Halifax Health Hospice.

We’d like to take this time to thank Hospice for their support and guidance during this difficult time.

