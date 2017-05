Milford Senior Center calendar 5-8 to 5-14

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY May 08 2017

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

10:00 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision

11:00 a.m. Intro to Ballroom Steps

1:00 p.m. Mother’s Day Tea –Tickets, $5.00- Can be purchased at the front office until Wednesday, May 3rd.

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Pickle Ball –experienced

4:00 p.m. Line Dance begins

5:15 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, May 9, 2017

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10”00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Club- Last Tuesday of the month- Book- Little Bee- Chris Cleve

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. AARP Safe Driver’s Course –call Ed Berry 203 549-9629 to register.

9:30 a.m. Intermediate Tai Chi Class

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:00 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Beginners Tai Chi Class

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

THURSDAY, May 11, 2017

9:05 a.m. Yoga

9:30 a.m. Beginner Computer Class- next class starts June 15 for eight weeks

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited May 18th

10:15 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 QI Gong.

11:00 a.m. Intermediate Computer = next class starts June 15th for 8 weeks

11:00 The Italian Fun Circle

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, May 12, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Meditative Coloring

1:30 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginner, However on Friday, May 26th,Pickle Ball will begin at 3:00 p.m

SUNDAY May 14, 2017

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU May 8- May 12

Monday, Breaded chicken patty with gravy, rice, mixed vegetables; Tuesday Kielbasa with Sauerkraut, potatoes, carrots; Wednesday, hot seafood on a roll, macaroni salad; Thursday, roast pork with gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans; Friday, stuffed shells with tossed salad, garlic knots.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

5/22-24 Boston Pops & Salem! …$528.00 dbl. Quincy Market, Boston Freedom Trail, Boston Common & Public Garden, Black Bay, Copley Square, the Old State House & more. Harvard & MIT, Arthur Feidler Night with Keith Lockhart @ Boston Pops. A full day of touring in Salem, what history! Fully guided, hosted, all tours, gratuities, 2 breakfasts & 2 dinners… Too much to mention… come by for flyer!

5/25 MAMA MIA

6/8 LONG IALns fos xoAR $175.00- travel in 10 passenger limousine

8/20 MUSEUM WITHOUT WALLS in Newburgh NY…$90.00 Nestled in the Historic Waterfront with views of the Hudson Valley lunch at The River Grill, then we spend the afternoon at Storm King Art Center …widely celebrated as one of the world’s leading sculpture parks … what an incredible day!

8/26-29 MONTREAL &QUEBEC…4 days/3 nights, RT Milford, escorted, deluxe coach, all gratuities, sightseeing, 4 meals, Montreal, City tour, Notre Dame, Dominican Square, Mount Royal then travel along the St. Lawrence to Quebec. Touring The Walled City, Dufferin Terrace, Chateau Frontenac, Place Royal, St. Anne de Beaupre, & Montmorency Falls – A stop at Duty Free on the way home! Call for details!

9/17 ONE WORLD $94.00 The National September 11 Memorial Museum and One World Observatory.

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive….

The Broadway Series @ Bushnell.Non-refundable unless can resell, snack bags included and time before shows to take in the café for a light bite too.. All Orchestra Seats Always!

6/4 – THE KING & I THE Timeless CLASSIC! $120.00 you can never see this one too many times!

5/7 Biloxi Blues @ Ivoryton $65.00

On the Travel Wall…Daily – come by for detailed flyer… (Lunch included on all of these)

5/7 Biloxi Blues @ Ivoryton …$65.00 During WWII, a young Jewish man is drafted and sent to boot camp in Biloxi, MISS, where he faces the challenges of infernal heat, a psychotic drill sergeant & the challenges of manhood.. A comedy based on stage play by Neil Simon (somewhat autobiographical).

5/20 Romeo & Juliet @ CT Opera Theatre, Clinton. $70.00 the geniuses of Gounod & Shakespeare combined in a delightful paring of opera & verse with singers & actors! Not the full opera an exciting must see presentation!

5/31 Thoroughly Modern Millie $90.00 @ Goodspeed- 1922 New York

6/1 “Travlin” The 1930’s Harlem Musical $69.00 @ 7 Angels.. a high-octane, jazzy soul fest when music was swing.

Still time..hurry! 8/12 UK by Rail featuring Royal Edinburgh Military Tatoo..12/1 Music Cities Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

9/12-14 Jonah 2-17 $441.00 pp. double. Journey to Sight and Sounds updated production of Jonah! A stop in Philadelphia at One Liberty Observation Deck. Guided tour of Lancaster, a stop at Central Market, Sight and Sound Theatre and Longwood Gardens 3 days, 2 nights, 4 meals and cocktail party as well as private show. $50.00 deposit with reservation.

9/17 ONE WORLD…$94.00 The National September 11 Memorial Museum and One World Observatory.

All detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119