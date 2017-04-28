Milford Mirror

Paw print donuts benefit police K-9 unit

By Milford Mirror on April 28, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees, the D’Andrea Group, are hosting a “Donut Drive” to support the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association (CPWA) and specifically the Milford Police K-9 unit.

On Friday, April 28 Dunkin’ Donuts locations at 275 Boston Post Rd. and 367 Bridgeport Ave. will be selling paw print donuts with all proceeds going to CPWA.

A police officer and K-9 will make appearances at each location to thank guests for their support.

