Girls lacrosse: Law defeats Foran High, 22-12

By Bill Bloxsom on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law girls lacrosse team went on the road to defeat Foran High, 22-12, on Thursday.

The Lady Lawmen improved to 7-1.

Foran is now 5-4.

Law took a 6-0 lead and led 15-8 at the half.

Olivia Keator scored five goals and had three assists.

Andria Torres had four goals and four assists.

Bethany Edwards scored four goals.

Colleen Goodwin had three goals and two assists.

Laura Dennigan scored three goals.

Emily Tournas had two goals and two assists.

Chloe McCullough scored a goal.

Samantha O’Neill scored seven goals for the Lions.

Emily Kwalek scored two goals with an assist.

Eva Knudsen, Erin Suech and Collins had goals.

Julie Astram had two assists.

Hayley Byers and Kelly Strom each had an assist.

