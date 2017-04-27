Boys lacrosse: Foran tops Law, Lynch garners 100th point

Steve Lynch scored four goals and had four assists to lead the Foran High boys lacrosse team to a 16-2 victory over Jonathan Law on Thursday.

Lynch reached the 100-point milestone in his career.

Foran (7-3) took a 5-1 lead after one period and led 11-1 at the half. The Lions took a 14-1 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lance DiNatale scored three goals.

Matt Davidson had two goals and two assists.

Steve Soerensen had a goal and an assist.

Zac Cleary had a goal and an assist.

Ethan McVoy, Max Tavitian, Will Mauro, Nick DeBiase and Kevin Kwalek all scored goals.

Austin Jennings had five saves through three quarters.

Sean O’Connor had one save in the final period.

Hayden Hulme and Jimmy Boyle scored goals for the Lawmen (4-5).

Cole Egersheim had an assist.

Tanner Georgelos made six saves.