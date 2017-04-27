Milford Mirror

Boys lacrosse: Foran tops Law, Lynch garners 100th point

By Milford Mirror on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Steve Lynch scored four goals and had four assists to lead the Foran High boys lacrosse team to a 16-2 victory over Jonathan Law on Thursday.

Lynch reached the 100-point milestone in his career.

Foran (7-3) took a 5-1 lead after one period and led 11-1 at the half. The Lions took a 14-1 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lance DiNatale scored three goals.

Matt Davidson had two goals and two assists.

Steve Soerensen had a goal and an assist.

Zac Cleary had a goal and an assist.

Ethan McVoy, Max Tavitian, Will Mauro, Nick DeBiase and Kevin Kwalek all scored goals.

Austin Jennings had five saves through three quarters.

Sean O’Connor had one save in the final period.

Hayden Hulme and Jimmy Boyle scored goals for the Lawmen (4-5).

Cole Egersheim had an assist.

Tanner Georgelos made six saves.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Boys lacrosse: Foran’s Lambert leads win over Lawmen
  2. Boys lacrosse: Foran High defeats Jonathan Law
  3. Boys lacrosse: Foran topples Law
  4. Foran Lion laxmen open with nailbiter

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post SCC unbeatens meet Next Post Girls lacrosse: Law defeats Foran High, 22-12
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress