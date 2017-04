Jonathan Law lost to top-ranked Amity High, 15-10, in an SCC baseball game in Milford on Thursday.

Jeremiah had a three-run home run for the Lawmen,

Mitchell Smith had a triple.

Evan Fratello had a double.

Amity was led by Max Scheps with three doubles, Teddy Hague with a triple, and John Nolan with a double.

Amity 432 123 0 15R 23H 2E

Law 050 230 0 10R 11H 3E

WP: T. Hague and Winkle

LP: Maxwell and Schulte