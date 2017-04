Jonathan Law’s boys golf team defeated Career Magnet, 164-252, at the par 35 course at Alling Memorial on Thursday.

Leading the Lawmen(4-2) were Brian Hayes 38 (medalist), Jake Mola 39, Ryan Mola 42 and Zach Smith 45.

Career (4-9-1) was paced by Jerrid Biden 51, Jamie Puntiel 56, Oscar Morales 72 and Henry Smith 73.