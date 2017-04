Jonathan Law’s softball team lost to North Haven, 9-6, on Thursday.

Cali Jolley had three hits and two runs scored for Law.

Ally Stein, Cassidy Boath, Skylar Bender and Erin Harrigan each had

two hits.

Olivia Peterson and Caitlin Ranciato each had three hits and two

runs scored for North Haven.

Law 0 0 1 0 1 4 0 6 15 3

NH 1 0 4 1 3 0 0 9 12 1

Batteries

Law Erin Harrigan and Skyler Bender

NH Lauren Card and Caroline Gabriel