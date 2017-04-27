Milford woman charged with kidnapping in hotel attack

A young Milford woman has been charged with home invasion and kidnapping in connection with an attack at a Milford hotel earlier this month.

According to police, a victim reported being attacked by four people in a hotel room at Motel 6, 111 Schoolhouse Road, on April 12. One of the attackers reportedly was armed with a handgun. The victim was restrained with zip ties and their mouth was taped.

Police did not say if the victim was a man or a woman, or if the victim knew their attackers.

A large sum of cash and clothing were reportedly taken from the room.

Through their investigation, police developed a female suspect, and on April 25 arrested Jacqueline Steck, 18, of 9 Ellis St., Milford.

She is charged with home invasion, burglary, robbery, kidnapping with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and larceny.

Steck was held on a $250,000 bond to appear in Milford Court the following day.