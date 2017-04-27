Milford Mirror

Milford woman charged with kidnapping in hotel attack

By Milford Mirror on April 27, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Jacqueline Steck

A young Milford woman has been charged with home invasion and kidnapping in connection with an attack at a Milford hotel earlier this month.

According to police, a victim reported being attacked by four people in a hotel room at Motel 6, 111 Schoolhouse Road, on April 12. One of the attackers reportedly was armed with a handgun. The victim was restrained with zip ties and their mouth was taped.

Police did not say if the victim was a man or a woman, or if the victim knew their attackers.

A large sum of cash and clothing were reportedly taken from the room.

Through their investigation, police developed a female suspect, and on April 25 arrested Jacqueline Steck, 18, of 9 Ellis St., Milford.

She is charged with home invasion, burglary, robbery, kidnapping with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and larceny.

Steck was held on a $250,000 bond to appear in Milford Court the following day.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Police seize heroin and money in bust
  2. Milford pair nabbed in drug raid
  3. Stabbing outside club leaves man in critical condition
  4. Firefighters rescue 3 from near drowning at Charles Island sandbar

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Ruth M. Seymour, 83, of Milford Next Post Stratford man charged with selling heroin
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress