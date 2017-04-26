Milford Mirror

Rudy for Connecticut? Ridgefield leader isn’t ruling out run for governor

By Kate Czaplinski on April 26, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi, a democrat, isn’t ruling out a bid for the state’s top office.

Marconi, who was first elected in 1999, spoke about the potential on HAN Network’s CT Pulse politics show, hosted by Kate Czaplinski.

“I’ve had quite a few people, I would say, ask me if I would consider it,” Marconi said.

Watch the clip below:

Marconi was appearing on CT Pulse on behalf of StopPotCt.org — a coalition against legalization of recreational marijuana in Connecticut — when he was asked about the governor’s race.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced recently he will not seek reelection.

“I am thinking,” he said of a run. “I don’t know if my wife, if she’s watching, would appreciate it, but Peggy is a supporter of mine.”

In 2010, Marconi filed an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial bid. He talked at the time about establishing border tolls.

“There is a lot to think about there, after experimenting with a run in 2010,” he said. “There are many, many hours involved and it’s a hard job and it’s wide open now.”

Marconi said he is more “purple” politically, than red or blue and that has served him well in Ridgefield.

“I’ve been able to get things done in a town that was predominantly Republican,” Marconi said.

You can watch Marconi’s full interview on marijuana legalization here .

Other Democrats have announced interest in the governor’s seat, including Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, Jonathan Harris, former commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection, and former federal prosecutor Chris Mattei.

CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30 on HAN.Network and our news sites.

