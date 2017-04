So many veterans feel confused about benefits and services they’ve earned. There’s so much to know…and so many changes from one year to the next, say members of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

That’s why the nonprofit DAV offers help. The DAV Mobile Service Office will be at DAV Milford Chapter #15, 45 New Haven Avenue, on Tuesday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to provide counseling and claim filing assistance.

The service is free to all veterans and members of their families