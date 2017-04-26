Law to host Information night for 9th graders

Jonathan Law High School will be holding its annual Athletic Information Night for all incoming ninth graders and their families on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the Jonathan Law High School auditorium.

The night will begin with a presentation that will provide general information regarding our athletic programs, a review of required paperwork, start dates for our sports seasons and much, much more.

If anyone has any questions between now and the event, please contact athletic director VJ Sarullo at [email protected]