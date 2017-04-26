Milford Mirror

Law to host Information night for 9th graders

By Milford Mirror on April 26, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jonathan Law High School will be holding its annual Athletic Information Night for all incoming ninth graders and their families on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the Jonathan Law High School auditorium.

The night will begin with a presentation that will provide general information regarding our athletic programs, a review of required paperwork, start dates for our sports seasons and much, much more.

If anyone has any questions between now and the event, please contact athletic director VJ Sarullo at [email protected]

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Jonathan Law athletic info night for incoming freshmen
  2. Law defeats West Haven in boys swimming
  3. Football: Jonathan Law wins, 22-6
  4. Football: Foran’s Pierce Klein to be honored

Tags: ,

Previous Post CT Pulse at 12:30: Rudy Marconi of Stop Pot CT talks legalization Next Post Flood zone regulations updated for FEMA compliance
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress