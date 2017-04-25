Fishermen cited for undersized striped bass

Environmental police nabbed five fishermen this week and charged them with reeling in about 90 pounds of undersized striped bass.

Officers assigned to the Western Marine Sector were conducting an evening fisheries enforcement patrol along the Housatonic River in Stratford and Milford on April 23 when they came across five men fishing. Officers with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection found them to be in possession of 42 undersized striped bass, totaling about 90 pounds, according to a DEEP press statement.

The five fisherman were cited for numerous fishing violations, including possession of striped bass less than the legal minimum length, possession of striped bass over the daily creel limit, and fishing without a license.

“Our officers are out patrolling,” states the DEEP press release. “However, if you see any hunting or fishing violations, please contact our 24-hour dispatch center at 860-424-3333 or toll-free 800-842-4537.”