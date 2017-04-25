Milford Mirror

Police host liquor forum for retailers

The Milford Police Department, in conjunction with the Milford Prevention Council, will be hosting a liquor retailer forum on Tuesday, May 9, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Milford Public Library, at 57 New Haven Avenue.

The purpose of the forum is to educate retailers on current issues, trends and laws regarding alcohol related matters in the community.

The Dichello Distributors Alcohol Awareness Program will be providing an introduction to the Training for Intervention Procedures (TIPS) seminar, which it offers to interested retailers.

The forum will cover fake identification trends and an overview of liquor laws and compliance issues for retailers.

To register, contact the Milford Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 203-874-2366 or email [email protected]. Include the number of people that will be attending. RSVP no later than Wednesday, May 3.

