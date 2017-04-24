Boys lacrosse: Steven Lynch provides winning goal in OT

Steven Lynch scored his school-record tying seventh goal at the 2:03 mark of overtime to give the Foran High boys lacrosse team a 13-12 victory over Hamden High at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex in Milford on Monday.

Foran is now 6-3 on the season.

Hamden (2-6) had forced the four-minute extra session when Justin Mitchell scored with only 43 seconds left in regulation in this contest between SCC rivals.

The Green Dragons took a 3-2 lead after one period.

Foran’s Lance DiNatale had both Lion goals.

Attilo LaVecchia, James Miller and Azari Blake tallied for Hamden.

Each team scored two goals in the second frame.

Lynch tied the game at 3-3; Miller gave the lead back to Hamden, before Lynch garnered another goal.

Payten Nevins gave Hamden the 5-4 lead with 4:48 left in the half.

Foran keeper Austin Jennings had eight saves at intermission to three stops for Hamden’s Kevin Collins.

After a quick goal from Mitchell to open the third period, Foran scored three straight times to take a 7-6 lead.

Steve Soerensen (9:17), DeNatale (7:33) and Soerensen (7:01 led the lightning attack.

Hamden countered quickly, as Mitchell (6:45) and Miller (6:33) took the lead back.

Lynch tied the game at 8-8 with 6:05 left in the period and then gave the Lions the lead at the 4:12 mark.

His sling-shot found the net at 1:04 for a 10-8 advantage.

Hamden answered with Blake scoring, but Lynch went top shelf to regain the lead.

Mitchell’s netfinder with 3.7 seconds left brought the score to 11-10 Foran with 12 minutes to play.

Nick Ferraro tied things, but DiNatale rocketed home his fourth goal at 9:34.

After Jennings made a touch save, Hamden’s Ryan Morley bounced one home for a 12-12 tie with 8:17 remaining in the fourth period.

Soerensen made a great move to create space and scored his third at the 7:55 mark.

DiNatale won the faceoff and Foran worked the clock maintaining possession with ground balls earned by DiNatale and Michael Sciuto.

Hamden forced a turnover with 2:36 remaining, but after a timeout, Jennings stonewalled Nevins.

Collins stopped Lynch twice in the next thirty seconds and Mitchell tied the game at 13 with Hamden up a man.

Foran had one more chance in regulation, but Collins deflected DiNatale’s shot to the near post as the buzzer sounded.

Jennings finished with 13 saves. Collins had 11 stops.

Foran’s Ethan McVoy had two assists.