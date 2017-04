Jonathan Law lost to Daniel Hand, 9-2, in an SCC baseball game in Madison on Monday.

Evan Fratello and Bryan Reed hit doubles for the Lawmen (0-9).

Hand scored five runs in the home fourth, as it improved to 4-4.

Law 110 000 0 2R 5H 0E

Hand 103 500 x 9R 7H 4E

WP: Schaefer (3-0) and Reiner

LP: Merchant (0-2) and Schulte

2B: H-Barerji, Bordiere, Reiner, Degrasse