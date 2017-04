Brian Hayes was medalist for Jonathan Law in its 170-226 win over Wilbur Cross at Orange Hills on Monday.

Hayes shot a 39 on the par 35 course.

Jake Mola 40, Ryan Mola 43 and Ryan Bedell 48 completed the round for the Lawmen (3-2).

Wilbur Cross (3-4) was led by Neco McFadden 52, William Lampley 56, Leighton Lampley 58 and Angel Estrada 60.