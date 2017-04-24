Merritt Parkway signs to be replaced

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) is developing plans to replace the signs and their support structures on a 38.3-mile stretch of the Merritt Parkway from the Connecticut/New York border in Greenwich to the Stratford/Milford town line.

“This project is necessary because of the age, condition and structural integrity of these signs and their support systems — some of which have little remaining reflectivity and are literally falling apart after 20 years along the roadway,” said CTDOT Commissioner James P. Redeker. He continued, “This creates a safety issue, not to mention an inconvenience and distraction for motorists. As part of our ongoing asset management program, we are constantly evaluating the condition of all of our highways, bridges and ancillary structures. This project is a direct result of those efforts.”

Replacement of the signage will consist of removing and replacing existing overhead, side-mounted, post-mounted, and variable message signs (including one in Orange on the Wilbur Cross parkway) using some of the existing sign supports, as well as many new support structures. Ramp signing will also be included for removal and replacement on new sign supports.

The present schedule calls for the design plans to be available in June 2017. The work, which is 100% federally funded, will begin in the spring of 2018 and is expected to be completed later that year.

Towns affected by the project are Orange, Milford, Stratford, Trumbull, Fairfield, Westport, Norwalk, New Canaan, Stamford and Greenwich.

For more information, contact the ConnDOT Office of Communications at 860-594-3062 or Project Manager Anna Mermelstein at 860-594-2715 or [email protected]