Obituary: Ronald Vincent Winfield, 83, of Milford

Ronald Vincent Winfield, 83, of Milford, teacher and administrator in the West Haven School System, husband of the late Margueritte P. Himpel Winfield, died April 13.

Born Feb. 19, 1934 in Bridgeport, son of the late Francis L. and Julia McQuillan Winfield of Stratford, West Haven, and New Haven; U.S. Army.

Survived by children, Margaret M. Winfield (Louise), Anne W. (Peter) Dube, Julia W. (Joseph) Weber, Ronald J. (Robin) Winfield, and Mary Frances (John) Trapletti, sister, J. Elaine Arena of Orange, brother, Francis E. Winfield of San Marcos, Calif., six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Also predeceased by brothers Thomas W. and David V. Winfield and his sister Jane P. Danaher.

Burial: Orange Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.