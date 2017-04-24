Law impresses at Froshmore Invitational

Jonathan Law hosted its Lawmen Froshmore Invitational over the weekend.

“We had sixteen schools and over 500 athletes boys and girls competing,” Law coach Joe Beler said. “Our team had twenty four athletes improve their times and distances.”

Law’s 4×100 boys relay team of Zane Birks, Alex Lazar, Sheldon Gargano and Mike Plaskon won the title with a time of 46.52.

Gargano was first in the shot put (37-01).

Plaskon was second in the 100 meter dash in 11.70.

The 4×400 team of Colin White, Birks, Mike DiBlase and Lazar’s time of 3:53.39 was good for third.

Mike Loschiavo, DiBlase, Tyler McKenna-Hansen and Mike Bagdasarian placed third in the 4×800 relay in 9:24.32.

DiBlase was fourth in the 1600 meter run (4:59.12).

Birks was fourth in the 400 (55.19).

Jacob Karas was fourth in the javelin throw at 109-03.

The 4×800 girls team of Abigail Berstein, Samantha Franzman, Gia Edwards and Megan Ruzbarsky placed fourth in 11:51.04.

Karissa DeNigris was fourth in the triple jump (28-07.50).

The Lady Lawmen were particularly impressive in the field events.

Melissa Flanagan was fourth in the shot put (25-09.).

Tori Kowalski was fifth in the discus (67-00) and javelin (75-03) and took seventh in the shot put (24-07).

Kylee Troy’s 19-08 in the shot put and Flanagan’s 53-07 in the discus were both personal bests.

Complete results

Jonathan Law Abigail Berstein F GIRLS 800m Run 2:47.00 2:52.08 PL-7 Samantha Franzman F GIRLS 1600m Run 6:25.00 6:32.39 PL-7 Megan Ruzbarsky F GIRLS 1600m Run 6:45.00 6:57.04 PL-18 Natalia Williams F GIRLS 100m Dash 14.80 15.50 PL-20 GIRLS 200m Dash 32.90 31.400 PL-17 Felicia Fanning F GIRLS 100m Dash 15.90 16.97 PL-38 GIRLS 200m Dash 35.20 35.31 PL-36 Nirali Patel F GIRLS 100m Dash 16.00 15.730 PL-25 GIRLS 200m Dash 32.90 33.37 PL-28 Karissa DeNigrissa F GIRLS Long Jump 14’00.00 12’09.00″ PL-9 GIRLS Triple Jump 27’00.00 28’07.50″ * PL-4 Melissa Flanagan F GIRLS Shot Put 24’03.00 25’09.00″ * PL-4 GIRLS Discus Throw 46’01.00 53’07.00″ * PL-11 Jillian Hall F GIRLS Shot Put 28’00.00 26’07.00″ PL-3 GIRLS Javelin Throw 64’03.00 58’04.00″ PL-7 Olivia Kowalski F GIRLS Shot Put 23’11.00 24’07.00″ * PL-7 GIRLS Discus Throw 67’07.00 67’00.00″ PL-5 GIRLS Javelin Throw 73’11.00 75’03.00″ * PL-5 Leah Milewski F GIRLS 1600m Run 6:58.00 7:04.00 PL-22 GIRLS 800m Run 3:00.00 3:06.47 PL-17 Lillian Baldieri F GIRLS 100m High Hurdles 21.00 21.85 PL-15 GIRLS 300m Hurdles 59.00 58.630 PL-10 GIRLS Pole Vault 6’00.00

Jonathan Law Victoria Kowalski F GIRLS 100m High Hurdles 21.90 21.680 PL-14 GIRLS 300m Hurdles 1:03.60 1:04.82 PL-16 GIRLS Pole Vault 6’00.00 NM PLMichelle Montes F GIRLS 100m High Hurdles 23.00 24.10 PL-18 GIRLS 200m Dash 33.70 33.220 PL-27 Elizabeth Lombardi F GIRLS 100m High Hurdles 21.80 22.10 PL-16 Kylee Troy F GIRLS Shot Put 18’10.00 19’08.00″ * PL-17 GIRLS Pole Vault 6’00.00 NM PL

Mike Loschiavo M BOYS 1600m Run 5:23.00 5:18.960 PL-15 BOYS 3200m Run 12:20.00 11:48.240 PL-13 Mike DiBlase M BOYS 1600m Run 5:03.00 4:59.120 PL-4 Tyler McKenna-Hansen M BOYS 1600m Run 5:25.00 5:14.300 PL-13 BOYS 3200m Run 12:45.00 11:34.170 PL-12 Mike Bagdasarian M BOYS 800m Run 2:21.00 2:30.62 PL-17 Dan Wasserman M BOYS 1600m Run 5:38.00 5:30.670 PL-22 BOYS 3200m Run 13:20.00 12:35.590 PL-16 Zane Birks M BOYS 400m Dash 55.80 55.190 PL-4 Alex Lazar M BOYS 100m Dash 11.90 12.39 PL-14 Sheldon Gargano M BOYS 100m Dash 12.10 12.55 PL-18 BOYS Shot Put 38’05.00 37’01.00″ PL-1 Mike Plaskon M BOYS 100m Dash 11.50 11.87 PL-2 11.70 PL-2 Colin White M BOYS 400m Dash 1:00.10 1:02.40 PL-21 Ethan Fancher M BOYS 110m High Hurdles 19.60 20.52 PL-10 BOYS 300m Hurdles 50.80 51.33 PL-10

Nick Shugrue M BOYS 400m Dash 1:03.20 1:02.680 PL-22 Gavin Krois M BOYS 100m Dash 12.90 13.88 PL-39 Noah Feher M BOYS 100m Dash 14.80 17.30 PL-49 Scott Murray M BOYS 200m Dash 28.60 29.55 PL-31 Thomas Nelson M BOYS 200m Dash 28.30 28.58 PL-26 Justin Bendlak M BOYS 200m Dash 26.90 29.23 PL-30 Eric Wischow M BOYS 200m Dash 29.10 31.17 PL-38 Kevin Bretthauer M BOYS 200m Dash 28.10 30.22 PL-35 Mayer Somalinga M BOYS 400m Dash 1:01.20 1:06.87 PL-33 Bruno Sequera M BOYS 400m Dash 1:14.20 1:05.620 PL-27 Josh DeVera M BOYS 800m Run 2:41.00 2:53.96 PL-22 Pat Hall M BOYS 800m Run 2:44.00 3:05.11 PL-28 Ethan Deer M BOYS 110m High Hurdles 19.80 23.94 PL-19 BOYS Pole Vault 8’06.00 NM PLDylan Oullette M BOYS Long Jump 15’08.00 12’04.00″ PL-20 BOYS Triple Jump 32’03.00 29’03.50″ PL-10 James Coleman M BOYS Pole Vault 8’00.00 NM PLCameron Asmussen M BOYS Shot Put 32’05.00 25’05.00″ PL-26 BOYS Discus Throw 68’01.00 61’07.00″ PL-18 BOYS Javelin Throw 85’01.00 53’06.00″ PL-34

Joe Fletcher M BOYS Shot Put 33’01.00 24’02.00″ PL-28 BOYS Discus Throw 85’01.00 73’08.00″ PL-11 BOYS Javelin Throw 107’01.00 91’06.00″ PL-9 Ronan O’Reilly M BOYS Shot Put 30’01.00 25’07.00″ PL-25 BOYS Discus Throw 58’05.00 53’02.00″ PL-27 Jacob Karas M BOYS Shot Put 31’04.00 23’07.00″ PL-32 BOYS Javelin Throw 103’01.00 109’03.00″ * PL-4 Andrew Berger M BOYS Shot Put ND 11’00.00″ PL-36 BOYS Javelin Throw 65’08.00 17’03.00″ PL-36 Joe Federico M BOYS 800m Run 3:00.00 3:17.64 PL-29 Jonathan Law A F GIRLS 4x800m Relay 11:30.00 11:51.04 PL-4 FINAL: Abigail Berstein, Samantha Franzman, Gia Edwards, Megan Ruzbarsky Jonathan Law A M BOYS 4x800m Relay 9:30.00 9:24.320 PL-3 FINAL: Mike Loschiavo, Mike DiBlase, T McKenna-Hansen, Mike Bagdasarian BOYS 4x100m Relay 45.50 46.52 PL-1 FINAL: Zane Birks, Alex Lazar, Sheldon Gargano, Mike Plaskon BOYS 4x400m Relay 4:08.00 3:53.390 PL-3