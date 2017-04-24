Milford Mirror

Wasson Babe Ruth registration

By Milford Mirror on April 24, 2017

Open registration for the Daniel S. Wasson Babe Ruth (ages 14-18) program is under way.

All Milford residents born prior to May 1, 2003 and on or after Jan. 1, 1998 are eligible to play.

High School players are encouraged to sign up early to avoid being locked out.

Registrations before May 1 will receive a discount.

The Babe Ruth 15 (League age 14-15) season will start at the conclusion of the High School season and run through the end of July.

The Babe Ruth 18 (League age 16-19) division is by tryout.

Evaluations/tryouts will take place on May 8 at 6 p.m. at Wasson Field

All divisions will have a tournament team participating for a National Babe Ruth title.

The Babe Ruth 15 divisions will be defending their District III titles.

Parent support for managers, coaches, and other assistance is also needed.

Registrations can be completed on-line at http://www.jml.org

For additional information contact Bob Wheway (203-877-3076), Lou Mastriano (203-627-4770) or Ted Bludevich (203-260-0126).

