Boys lacrosse: Mauro leads Lions past ND Lancers

Will Mauro scored six goals for the Foran High boys lacrosse team in its 17-4 victory over visiting Notre Dame of Fairfield on Saturday.

Coach Brian Adkins Lions, now 6-3, outscored the Lancers 8-0 in the second period to take a 10-2 lead into the half.

Austin Jennings had nine saves, Sean O’Connor three and Peter Rosado one.

Steven Lynch, Lance DiNatale and Ethan McVoy had two goals each.

Steve Soerensen, Nick DeBaise, Zac Cleary, Aidan Kiley, Kyle Lang and Ryan Brenes each had netfinders.

McVoy had three assists.

Jason Lavallee, Mauro, DiNatale, Lynch, Soerensen, Matt Davidson and DeBiase had one assist each.

Austin Fratello scored two goals for the Lancers (1-7).