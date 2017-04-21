Milford Mirror

Boys lacrosse: Lawmen defeat Wilbur Cross, 15-2

By Peter Vander Veer on April 21, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Cole Egersheim and Hayden Hulme combined for 10 goals on Friday night, leading the Jonathan Law boys lacrosse team to a 15-2 home-field Southern Connecticut Conference win over Wilbur Cross of New Haven.

Egersheim also added three assists, as the Lawmen improved to 3-4 and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jack Bombace added two goals for Law, which out shot the Governors 34-15.

Cross, which is winless after six games, got goals from Liam Malmquist and Sean Ortiz.

Tanner Georgelos and Pat Caron combined to make three saves for Law.

“We played very well in two of those three losses and it was nice to get a win tonight,” said Law coach Mike Forget. “We’re trying to stay on track and qualify for the postseason. That’s always been our goal. This was a game that we needed to win, but we knew that they had some players who could hurt us with their speed.”

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Boys lacrosse: Foran’s Lambert leads win over Lawmen
  2. Boys lacrosse: Pipes unkind to Law in loss to Hamden
  3. Golf: Lawmen defeat Wilbur Cross Governors
  4. Boys lacrosse: Law rally falls short versus Gaels

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Law suffers first loss
About author

Peter Vander Veer


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress