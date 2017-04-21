Police seize more than $15,000 of heroin from Stratford man

Police seized more than $15,000 in illegal drugs this week with the help of a police dog.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Bridgeport office, assisted by the Milford Police Department Tactical Unit, initiated an investigation into Anthony Parowski, 29, of 45 Marsh Way, Stratford, who was suspected of selling heroin in Milford and surrounding towns.

On April 20, DEA agents and Milford detectives tried to apprehend Parowski in the parking lot of a Milford hotel. Parowski tried to run away from detectives and threw a large amount of heroin on the ground outside the hotel, police said.

Parowski was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The Milford police detectives used their trained narcotics detection K9 “Cedar” to recover the evidence that Parowski discarded. Cedar found 190 bags of packaged heroin and one larger bag containing over 70 grams of heroin, police said.

The recovered heroin has an approximate street value of $15,000 to $20,000.

Agents also seized a large amount of cash from Parowski that was proceeds from his illegal drug operation, police said.

Parowski was charged with sale of narcotics and was held on a $100,000 bond to appear in Court April 21.