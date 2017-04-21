Borrow a watt meter at the library, calculate energy use

As part of the Energize Connecticut initiative, United Illuminating is lending customers Kill-A-Watt Meters for free through local libraries.

The devices allow residents to calculate the energy usage of appliances in their homes and identify which may be causing spikes in their monthly bills. Armed with this information, residents can take control of their energy costs and potentially reduce their bills.

“Operating a Kill-A-Watt meter requires minimal effort and can be educational and eye-opening,” said Sheri Borelli, Clean Energy Communities program manager for UI. “You simply plug an appliance into it and let it run as you normally would for one day. The process tracks kilowatt-hour consumption and provides the necessary data to calculate the daily cost, which can then be extrapolated out to discover what you pay per week, month or even per year.”

The Milford Public Library is one of the libraries taking part in the program.

All you need is a library card to check out a meter, and each one is accompanied by an in-depth instructional guide. UI anticipates that other towns in its service territory will also offer meters in the coming weeks.