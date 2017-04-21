Milford Mirror

Finance Department clerk is employee of the month

By Milford Mirror on April 21, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Director of Finance Peter Erodici, left, gathers with Human Resource Director Tania Barnes, Carole DiDonato, Mayor Ben Blake, and Treasurer/Payroll Administrator Michael Antonicelli for the presentation of the Employee of the Month award.

Carole DiDonato, a clerk in the city’s finance department, has been named Employee of the Month for April.

City officials said she was chosen for the award for her positive attitude, willingness to go the extra mile and teamwork.   

DiDonato started working for the city Sept. 20, 2010, in the same position she currently holds.

“She provides the quality and quantity of diverse services required of her position,” city officials said. “She attends to each of her daily tasks with efficiency.”

“Carole readily responds to all inquiries and is willing to go the extra mile if need be,” reads an announcement about her award. “ A team player, Carole will capably fill in for her co-workers whenever needed. Carole exemplifies the type of employee the finance department and the City of Milford appreciate and rely on to provide competent service.

 

