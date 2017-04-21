Finance Department clerk is employee of the month

Carole DiDonato, a clerk in the city’s finance department, has been named Employee of the Month for April.

City officials said she was chosen for the award for her positive attitude, willingness to go the extra mile and teamwork.

DiDonato started working for the city Sept. 20, 2010, in the same position she currently holds.

“She provides the quality and quantity of diverse services required of her position,” city officials said. “She attends to each of her daily tasks with efficiency.”

“Carole readily responds to all inquiries and is willing to go the extra mile if need be,” reads an announcement about her award. “ A team player, Carole will capably fill in for her co-workers whenever needed. Carole exemplifies the type of employee the finance department and the City of Milford appreciate and rely on to provide competent service.