YMCA holds Healthy Kids Day April 29

The Woodruff Family YMCA will hold a free community Healthy Kids Day to inspire children to keep their minds and bodies active on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YMCA, 631 Orange Avenue.

The day-long event features activities such as a youth half-mile fun run, safety around water demos, games, healthy eating tips, arts and crafts, and local wellness and safety professionals to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home. There also will be a chance to win a free week of summer camp.

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,600 Ys across the country by more than 1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long.

When children are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential, YMCA officials said.

“Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically, and the summer learning loss is more pronounced among students from low-income families,” states a YMCA press release. “Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on charging kids up with enthusiasm for themselves and their potential.”

In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits:

Make sure kids get at least five servings of vegetables a day.

Foster an early and ongoing passion for books.

Team up for athletic events.

Volunteer together: Find a cause that matters to the kids.

Make sleep a priority: Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning and other vital functions.

For more information, contact Alisha Williams at 203-878-6501 or visit woodruffymca.org.