East Shore drama students present “Shrek the Musical Jr.”

Nasty will be nice and Milford will be “ogre-the-moon” when East Shore Middle School drama students present their production of Shrek The Musical Jr., with shows running from May 4 to 6 at the school.

The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. Shrek discovers, however, in order to ultimately succeed, he must learn how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.

“Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages each of us to examine our prejudices, review what we believe to be our limitations and work to better understand ourselves and others,” school officials said in announcing the production. “The actors and crew in this production have embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests have learned more about themselves and each other while collaborating towards the common goal of presenting this musical.”

Patrons will have three opportunities to attend the performance: May 4, 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. at East Shore Middle School. Tickets are $10 for general admission and may be purchased at the door.

Questions may be directed to Rick Hribko at [email protected]