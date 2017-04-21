Milford Mirror

East Shore drama students present “Shrek the Musical Jr.”

By Milford Mirror on April 21, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Nasty will be nice and Milford will be “ogre-the-moon” when East Shore Middle School drama students present their production of Shrek The Musical Jr., with shows running from May 4 to 6 at the school.

The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. Shrek discovers, however, in order to ultimately succeed, he must learn how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.   

“Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages each of us to examine our prejudices, review what we believe to be our limitations and work to better understand ourselves and others,” school officials said in announcing the production. “The actors and crew in this production have embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests have learned more about themselves and each other while collaborating towards the common goal of presenting this musical.”

Patrons will have three opportunities to attend the performance: May 4, 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. at East Shore Middle School. Tickets are $10 for general admission and may be purchased at the door.

Questions may be directed to Rick Hribko at [email protected]

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Foran Law Class of 2004 reunion this Thursday night
  2. Law lists fourth quarter honor students
  3. Milford fifth graders learn about feeding the hungry
  4. Graduation dates announced for Milford schools

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Lions lose to Amity Spartans, 16-12
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress