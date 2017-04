The Foran High girls lacrosse team lost a 16-12 decision to Amity High on Thursday.

Foran is now 4-3. Amity, which took an 11-10 lead into the half, is 1-4.

Samantha O’Neill scored five goals and had two assists for the Lions.

Julia Astram had four goals and two assists.

Eva Knudsen had a goal and two assists.

Cassie Bennett and Bridget Collins scored goals.

Amity was led by Taylor Walsh, who had five goals.

Amity’s Faith Philpot made eight saves.

Foran’s Shea Phelan stopped 12 shots.