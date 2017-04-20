Milford Mirror

Baseball: Jonathan Law loses to Hamden High

Jonathan Law’s baseball team lost to host Hamden High, 9-4, on Thursday.

Bryan Reed had a double and two RBIs for the Lawmen.

Law 011 000 2   4R 7H 2E

Ham 042 003 x  9R 8H 0E

WP: Osborne and Richetelli

LP: Creane, Bravo (7) and Schulte

