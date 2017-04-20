Witness helps nab erratic dirtbike rider

A South Glastonbury man was arrested April 17 after leading police on a pursuit while riding an unregistered motorcycle around town.

Police reportedly spotted the dirtbike-style motorcycle being operated erratically on the Boston Post Road in front of police headquarters at about 10 a.m. April 17. Officers tried to stop the dirtbike, but it took off at a high rate of speed westbound on the Boston Post Road. Officers then stopped chasing the dirtbike due to safety concerns.

A witness told officers that the dirtbike had been off-loaded from a pickup truck in the parking lot of 408 Boston Post Road, the business next to the police station. This information led to the arrest of Jonathan Allen, 20, of South Glastonbury.

Allen is charged with reckless operation, engaging police in a pursuit, driving without motorcycle insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating without a motorcycle license.

Bond was set at $500 and Allen is due in court May 18.