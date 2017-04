The Jonathan Law golf team defeated East Haven, 183-204, at the par 35 course at Orange Hills on Wednesday.

Law’s Brian Hayes shot a 42 to take home medalist honors.

Jake Mola shot a 45, Ryan Bedell a 46 and Zach Smith 50.

East Haven was led by Mike Mosato 50, Matt Latella 51, Joe Aloi 52 and Logan Hamilton 51.

Law: 2-1

E. Haven: 0-4