Softball: Foran Lions fall to late-inning rally

Foran High lost to host Guilford, 7-5, on Wednesday.
The Lions scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.
Guilford scored three times in the bottom of the frame, with Jordyn Goldstein winning the game with a walk off home run.
Hannah DeSousa went 2-for-4 with a home run. She drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Alyssa Deptulski went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Foran 000 002 3 — 5 3 0
Guilford 200 020 3 – 7 12 4
Foran: Makenna Prete and Alexis James, Lauralton: Amanda King and Megan Zampano
WP: King 4-2 LP: Prete 3-4