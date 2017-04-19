Milford Mirror

Softball: Foran Lions fall to late-inning rally

By Milford Mirror on April 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High lost to host Guilford, 7-5, on Wednesday.

The Lions scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.

Guilford scored three times in the bottom of the frame, with Jordyn Goldstein winning the game with a walk off home run.

Hannah DeSousa went 2-for-4 with a home run. She drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Alyssa Deptulski went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Foran 000 002 3 — 5 3 0

Guilford 200 020 3 – 7 12 4

Foran: Makenna Prete and Alexis James, Lauralton: Amanda King and Megan Zampano

WP: King 4-2 LP: Prete 3-4

