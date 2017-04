The Jonathan Law softball team defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 11-4, in Hamden on Wednesday.

Maddie Murphy had three hits and three RBIs for Law.

Kacy O’Connor and Erica Boehm each added three hits and two RBIs.

Skyler Bender added three hits.

Law 1 0 2 0 1 5 2 11 16 5

SHA 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 10 2

WP: Law Erin Harrigan (3-4) and Skyler Bender

LP: SHA Bernadette Kingsbury (2-4) and LaChance

Law 3-4

SHA 2-4