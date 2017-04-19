Milford Mirror

Girls tennis: Rain shortens Law’s match with Guilford

By Milford Mirror on April 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law girls tennis team lost to Guilford High on Wednesday.

Singles: Claire Dinauer (G) def. Monica Pydipati 6-2, 6-1; Faren Roth (G) def. Maeve Rourke 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Charlotte Babbin/Molly Babbin (G) def. Victoria Contaxis/Clarissa Sawatzky 6-1, 6-1; Samantha Stofflet/Emily Dietzho (G) def. Brianna Arnold/Deepika Senthilnathan 6-1, 6-1.

Notes: The match ended at 4-0 due to rain.

At singles, Trisha Brady (L) was leading Acadia Hall 6-2 and Allie Stankewich (G) was leading Meghana Jaladanki 6-1.

At doubles, Hayley Byrnes/Julie Orenstein (G) were leading Bridget Sanchez/Amelia Mower 6-1.

Records: Guilford 3-2, Law 2-5.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Rams top Eagles
  2. Tennis: Lauralton Hall defeats Jonathan Law
  3. Softball: Law falls to Guilford High
  4. Girls tennis: Law Eagles improve to 9-8

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post American Lung Association releases ‘State of the Air’ report Next Post Girls tennis: Lions lose 4-0 to Indians, rain
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress