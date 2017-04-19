Obituary: Dorothy “Jeanne” (nee Barnard) Martin, 93, formerly of Milford

Dorothy “Jeanne” (nee Barnard) Martin, 93, of Franconia, NH; formerly of Milford, CT; passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

For the last few years she has resided at Lafayette Center in Franconia, NH. Prior to that she was a resident at Riverglen House enjoying an active lifestyle alongside the Ammonoosuc River.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Vincent B. Martin and daughter, Monica Lynn Martin.

She is survived by beloved sister, Barbara Blewett of Lordship, CT and six children: Dale Martin of Pinson, AL; Terry Martin of Milford, CT; Michele Martin Walkley of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Theresa Martin McKeown of Unionville, CT; Joan Martin Kuser of Milford, CT; and Steve Martin of Jupiter, FL. Jeanne is also survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was born and raised in Coffeyville, Kansas. She graduated from Venice High School in Venice, California and spent many years employed in Civil Service during the war years. She also lived in Oklahoma, Kansas and back again to California as her husband, Vincent, was active duty in the United States Air Force. During those years she not only raised her loving family but participated in many charitable organizations. Prior to residing in New Hampshire she lived for over 30 years in Milford, Connecticut.

Jeanne was employed at the University of New Haven for many years in the library and graduate school. Jeanne was a devout Catholic who lived a Christian life and engaged in many activities in her church life.

Calling hours will be 6 to 8 PM on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Ross Funeral Home, 282 West Main St, Littleton, NH. Fr. Mark Dollard will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 403 Main St. Franconia, NH at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the LRH Charitable Foundation, 600 St. Johnsbury Rd, Littleton, NH 03561 or littletonhealthcare.org/donate.php. To share condolences and memories go to www.RossFuneral.com.