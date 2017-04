Girls lacrosse: Law stays unbeaten with 17-13 win

Jonathan Law remained unbeaten with a 17-13 victory over West Haven in a girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.

Colleen Goodwin scored five goals for the Lady Lawmen (6-0).

Andria Torres had four goals and Olivia Keator three.

Mary McDaniel scored five goals for West Haven (1-3).

Jonathan Law 8 9 — 17

West Haven 2 11 — 13

Goals: (West Haven) Mary McDaniel 5; Gabi Prisco 3; Annalise Depino 1; Maddy Crotta 3; Emily Mendez 1; (Jonathan Law) Laura Dennigan 2; Emily Tournas 1; Olivia Keator 3; Andria Torres 4; Colleen Goodwin 5; Bethany Edwards 2;

Assists: (West Haven) Mary McDaniel 3; CC Condon 1; Gabi Prisco 4; Lexi Burzynski 1; (Jonathan Law) Olivia Keator 3; Emily Tournas 2; Andria Torres 2; Bethany Edwards 1; Erin Goodwin 1; Laura Dennigan 2;

Shots: West Haven 28; Jonathan Law 25;

Saves: (West Haven) Nicole Gaston 3; (Jonathan Law) Stella Patrick 15