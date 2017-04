Girls lacrosse: Samantha O’Neill leads Lions to victory

Samantha O’Neill scored seven goals to lead the Foran High girls lacrosse team to a 14-11 victory over Shelton High on Tuesday.

The Lions, who trailed 8-7 at the half, improved to 4-2.

Julia Astram had three goals and three assists.

Eva Knudsen had two goals and an assist.

Mikayla Perry had a goal and two assists.

Cassie Bennett had a goal and an assist.Megan Krietier had two goals and an assist for Shelton (3-2).

Goals/Assist:

Shelton: Rachel Drust 2 G; Morgan Zayas 2 G; Mia Camenno 2 G;

Emma Wadeka 1 G; Daniella Krietier 1 G; Megan Krietier 2 G 1 A; Mackenzie Gillen 1 G

Foran: Julia Astram 3 G 3 A; Samantha O’Neill 7 G;

Mikayla Perry 1 G 2 A; Cassie Bennett 1 G 1 A; Eva Knudsen 2 G 1 A

Saves:

Shelton: Brooke Fida 4 saves

Foran: Shea Phelan 6 saves