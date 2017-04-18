Milford Mirror

Girls tennis: Lions sweep, move mark to 4-2

By Milford Mirror on April 18, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls tennis team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Career Magnet on Tuesday.

Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Kyra Catubig 6-2, 6-2; Alex Iannotti (F) def. Chamaia Caver 6-2, 6-4; Lily Stiffler (F) def. Hannah Marcano 6-0, 6-0; Zoe Eichner (F) won by forfeit.

Doubles: Becca Carey-Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Moxa Patel-Selma Abouneaumeh 6-0, 6-0; Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler (F) def. Johnae McArthur-Glory Kdekayne 6-0, 6-0; Julia Harrington-Meghan Stokes (F) def. Yoselin Marin-Esmer Auda Gutierrez 6-0, 6-0.

