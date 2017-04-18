Milford Mirror

Obituary: Maxine K. Murray, 89, of Trumbull

By HAN Network on April 18, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Maxine K. Murray, 89, of Trumbull, wife of Donald G. Murray, died April 16, at home.

Born Eileen Dorothy Kell in Winter Haven, Fla. on Easter Sunday, April 8, 1928, daughter of the late Henry and Hilda Morley Kell.

Besides her husband, survivors include son, Ross Murray and his wife, Sharon of Trumbull, two grandchildren, brother, William Kell and his wife, Joan of Milford, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sisters, Marjorie Rickel and Louise Behn and a brother, Harry Kell.

Services: Friday, April 21, 11:30 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Ave., Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Christ Episcopal Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Avenue, Trumbull, CT.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

